Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Shares Gap Down to $2.03

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.03, but opened at $1.85. Entera Bio shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.11. Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 2,173.54% and a negative return on equity of 128.04%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Entera Bio stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) by 305.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,608 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 1.06% of Entera Bio worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis.

