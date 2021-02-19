Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.03

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.03 and last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 37511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ETM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Entercom Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entercom Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.83.

Get Entercom Communications alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average is $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.92.

In other Entercom Communications news, Chairman Joseph M. Field sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total value of $2,570,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Triad Investment Management boosted its holdings in Entercom Communications by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 48,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 18,875 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Entercom Communications by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 22,920 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Entercom Communications by 339.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 358,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 276,802 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Entercom Communications by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,287,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,739 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 1,278.5% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 342,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 317,849 shares during the period. 46.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM)

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of April 23, 2020, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Entercom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entercom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.