EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $376.00. The stock had a trading volume of 205,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,783. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $360.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.92. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $151.97 and a 52 week high of $402.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $429.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.40.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,677,165. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total value of $433,812.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,456.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,105 shares of company stock valued at $5,684,005. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

