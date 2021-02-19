EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 17.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 15,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 10.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 13.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPR opened at $41.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.50, a current ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.93. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $70.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.30 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist upped their price objective on EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

