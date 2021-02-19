EQT (NYSE:EQT) Raised to C- at TheStreet

EQT (NYSE:EQT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EQT. TD Securities upped their price target on EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EQT from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on EQT in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on EQT in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

EQT opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average of $15.19. EQT has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. On average, research analysts predict that EQT will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 1,699.7% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,047,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 9,489,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $314,106,000 after buying an additional 3,209,436 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,729,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,821,000 after buying an additional 3,093,391 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 4,682.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,320,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,499,000 after buying an additional 2,272,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,781,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $403,948,000 after buying an additional 2,128,098 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

