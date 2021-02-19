EQT (NYSE:EQT) Sets New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $19.42 and last traded at $18.77, with a volume of 95976 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.86.

The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%.

Get EQT alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EQT shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on EQT in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EQT from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on EQT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in EQT by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 148,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,694,000 after buying an additional 21,247 shares during the period. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of EQT in the third quarter worth $1,810,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of EQT by 1,276.7% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of EQT by 1.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 452,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of EQT in the third quarter worth $669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average of $15.19.

About EQT (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.