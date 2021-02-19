Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Analysts expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to post $1.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13 billion. Equifax posted sales of $957.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Equifax will report full year sales of $4.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS.

EFX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.22.

Shares of EFX traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.54. 1,499,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,926. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.51. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Equifax has a 1 year low of $103.01 and a 1 year high of $196.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Equifax by 90.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Equifax by 13.9% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Equifax by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 19.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 94.7% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

