Equitable Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. Equitable has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $28.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 1.65.

EQH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equitable from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equitable in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Equitable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.45.

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $84,259.36. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

