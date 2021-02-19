Equitable Holdings, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $27.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.26. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $28.32.

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $84,259.36. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equitable in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.45.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

