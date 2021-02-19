Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Digital Realty Trust, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair analyst J. Breen anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.13 EPS.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

DLR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.55.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $137.94 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The stock has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.07 and a 200 day moving average of $144.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,281.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.