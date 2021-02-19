Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Verso Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:VRS)

Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) – Research analysts at BWS Financial boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Verso in a report released on Tuesday, February 16th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. BWS Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $26.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Verso stock opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.54 million, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average is $11.20. Verso has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is presently -210.53%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Verso by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Verso by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Verso by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verso during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Verso by 465.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

