Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Antero Resources Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Antero Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AR. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $3.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.15.

Shares of AR stock opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.64. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $10.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 4.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 58.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 325.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.