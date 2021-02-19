Equities Analysts Set Expectations for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO)’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) (TSE:KNT) – Desjardins issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) in a research note issued on Thursday, February 18th. Desjardins analyst D. Stewart forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Get K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.25 price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of TSE KNT opened at C$6.72 on Friday. K92 Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.55 and a twelve month high of C$8.95. The stock has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) (TSE:KNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$47.45 million during the quarter.

About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.