Equitrans Midstream Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 10,264 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 5,218% compared to the typical daily volume of 193 put options.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETRN. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays cut Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitrans Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 154,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Peconic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,462,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 113,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 47,530 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,795,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,433,000 after buying an additional 246,426 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 2.23. Equitrans Midstream has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $11.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

