Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.61

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$23.61 and last traded at C$23.39, with a volume of 223772 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$21.76.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TD Securities increased their target price on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ero Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$23.50.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.63.

Ero Copper Company Profile (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.