Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Escalade had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 9.52%.

Shares of NASDAQ ESCA traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.10. The stock had a trading volume of 514 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,938. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $298.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.30. Escalade has a fifty-two week low of $4.69 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Escalade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

In other news, Director Walter P. Jr. Glazer bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.62 per share, with a total value of $279,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 267,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,979,881.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Escalade Company Profile

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

