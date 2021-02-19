Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Position Trimmed by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.0% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 45.5% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 12,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESS opened at $264.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.81 and a 1 year high of $329.74.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.25.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

