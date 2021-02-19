Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Price Reaches $0.0056 on Exchanges

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded 117.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 19th. Ether Kingdoms Token has a total market capitalization of $43,515.68 and approximately $111,810.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded up 69.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00060641 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $414.41 or 0.00736918 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 63.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00046365 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006646 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00060574 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00019743 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00040298 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,535.97 or 0.04509535 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token (CRYPTO:IMP) is a token. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,737,959 tokens. The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken. The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me.

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

