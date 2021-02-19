Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Announces Earnings Results

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%.

EVBG traded up $20.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,533,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $94.01 and a 1-year high of $178.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.81.

EVBG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

In other Everbridge news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.48, for a total value of $140,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $274,193.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,274.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,999 shares of company stock valued at $2,389,266 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

