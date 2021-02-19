Evercore ISI Lowers The Timken (NYSE:TKR) to Outperform

Evercore ISI cut shares of The Timken (NYSE:TKR) to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TKR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Timken from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The Timken from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of The Timken in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.57.

Shares of TKR opened at $72.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.22 and a 200-day moving average of $66.85. The Timken has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $86.44. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Timken will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Timken’s payout ratio is currently 25.22%.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $4,225,198.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,022,867.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TKR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of The Timken by 8,119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,536,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,294,000 after buying an additional 1,517,540 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in The Timken by 262,539.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 908,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,300,000 after purchasing an additional 908,388 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in The Timken by 358.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 981,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,191,000 after purchasing an additional 766,883 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Timken by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,322,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,320,000 after purchasing an additional 513,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Timken during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,086,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

