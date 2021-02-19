Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Short Interest Up 21.1% in January

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,450,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the January 14th total of 4,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

In related news, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,459,120.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,038 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Everi during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Everi during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Everi during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Everi by 181.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Everi during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EVRI. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Everi from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $14.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 3.08. Everi has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $15.55.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

