EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CEO Sells $33,788.65 in Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CEO Jayme Mendal sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $33,788.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,761,210.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jayme Mendal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EverQuote alerts:

On Tuesday, February 9th, Jayme Mendal sold 9,279 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $472,301.10.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Jayme Mendal sold 166 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $6,644.98.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Jayme Mendal sold 850 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $31,645.50.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Jayme Mendal sold 1,946 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $78,754.62.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Jayme Mendal sold 20,000 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total value of $743,000.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Jayme Mendal sold 3,250 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $136,305.00.

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $47.19 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.22 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,974,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the fourth quarter worth about $558,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the fourth quarter worth about $2,017,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 981.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 153,410 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on EverQuote from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on EverQuote from $63.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. EverQuote has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.