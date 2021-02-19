EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $132.97 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) will report $132.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $134.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $131.48 million. EVERTEC posted sales of $127.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full-year sales of $509.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $507.86 million to $510.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $543.32 million, with estimates ranging from $536.31 million to $555.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EVERTEC.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

In other EVERTEC news, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $87,236.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,594.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $1,157,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,511.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,235 shares of company stock worth $7,091,122 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

EVTC stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.06. The stock had a trading volume of 351,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.46. EVERTEC has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $42.35.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

