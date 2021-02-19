Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been assigned a €40.00 ($47.06) price target by Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.25% from the company’s previous close.

EVK has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evonik Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €27.73 ($32.63).

Shares of EVK opened at €27.73 ($32.62) on Friday. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($38.79). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €27.23 and its 200 day moving average price is €24.77.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

