Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) to Neutral

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) was downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Benchmark downgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ubisoft Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

UBSFY stock opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -880.25 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.54. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $21.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.43.

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

