Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) Price Target Raised to C$50.00 at ATB Capital

Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) had its price objective lifted by ATB Capital from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$41.00 to C$48.50 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.10.

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) stock traded up C$1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$39.98. The stock had a trading volume of 147,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,140. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$37.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 34.81. Exchange Income Co. has a twelve month low of C$12.57 and a twelve month high of C$45.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.69.

About Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

