ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Market Capitalization Tops $905,908.22

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $905,908.22 and approximately $16,097.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $113.75 or 0.00216703 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00047582 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 56.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000822 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

