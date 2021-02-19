Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director Carl B. Feldbaum Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $439,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,321.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $22.26 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.88.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXEL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Exelixis by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

