Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 652,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,953 shares during the period. Expeditors International of Washington accounts for approximately 1.4% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $62,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $504,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,639. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $1,909,972.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,635.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EXPD traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.08. The company had a trading volume of 11,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,604. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.82 and a 200 day moving average of $90.94. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.55 and a 1 year high of $98.37.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPD. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

