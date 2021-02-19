Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,393 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 25,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $2,046,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $52.40. The stock had a trading volume of 901,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,061,848. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $60.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $221.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.52.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Truist restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

