Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Bp Plc’s 7th Largest Position

Bp Plc lessened its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,239 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 85,732 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.6% of Bp Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bp Plc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $53,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 32.4% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 8.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,151 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 18.3% during the third quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 26,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 56.3% during the third quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,410.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total transaction of $17,246,985.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,349,936 shares of company stock worth $365,495,646 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded down $4.96 on Friday, hitting $264.43. The stock had a trading volume of 426,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,284,420. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $266.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.15. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $753.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

