Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $370.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Facebook from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $323.98.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $269.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $266.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.15. Facebook has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $767.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.38, for a total transaction of $366,635.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total transaction of $3,508,767.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,349,936 shares of company stock valued at $365,495,646 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $2,222,276,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after buying an additional 7,014,302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 357.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,152,553,000 after buying an additional 3,296,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 15.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.