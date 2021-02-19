Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $761.15

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $761.15 and traded as high as $765.00. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares last traded at $765.00, with a volume of 19 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $761.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $731.78.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FMCB)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California that provides a range of banking services to businesses and individuals primarily in the mid Central Valley of California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, time certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.