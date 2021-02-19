FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) PT Raised to $117.00

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $70.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.03% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FARO Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

Shares of FARO opened at $89.98 on Friday. FARO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $82.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.26 and its 200-day moving average is $66.14.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that FARO Technologies will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kevin Beadle sold 762 shares of FARO Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $54,963.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.