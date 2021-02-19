Fate Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.40). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.32) EPS.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.63.

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $102.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.49 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.37 and its 200 day moving average is $64.03. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $121.16.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,671,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,642,000 after purchasing an additional 104,907 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,510,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,625 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,439,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,556,000 after purchasing an additional 420,140 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,016,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 244.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 972,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,438,000 after purchasing an additional 690,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 327,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,999,967.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 60,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $7,122,022.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,065 shares in the company, valued at $46,027,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 226,651 shares of company stock worth $25,943,119. 21.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.