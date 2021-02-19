Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the January 14th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 346,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. HSBC lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

Get Ferrari alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Ferrari by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $199.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.88. The company has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.13, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.63. Ferrari has a one year low of $127.73 and a one year high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Ferrari’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ferrari will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.