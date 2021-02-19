Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (FJV.L) (LON:FJV) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $227.58

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (FJV.L) (LON:FJV) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 227.58 ($2.97) and traded as high as GBX 240.05 ($3.14). Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (FJV.L) shares last traded at GBX 224.50 ($2.93), with a volume of 702,607 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of £299.89 million and a PE ratio of 6.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 227.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 209.07.

In other news, insider Sarah MacAulay purchased 20,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00) per share, for a total transaction of £46,448.50 ($60,685.26).

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (FJV.L) Company Profile (LON:FJV)

Fidelity Japanese Values PLC is an investment company. The Company operates through investment business segment. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio of securities primarily of small and medium sized Japanese companies listed or traded on Japanese stock markets.

