FIL Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,392,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,916 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 2.84% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $91,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 69,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 28,333 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,518,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,818,000 after buying an additional 1,182,837 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 238,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AQUA opened at $23.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.99. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $31.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day moving average is $24.25.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $383.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.94 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.95%. Equities analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AQUA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.22.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, major shareholder Investors Fund V. Lp Aea sold 8,307,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $206,861,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anthony Webster sold 51,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,367,435.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,461.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,062,235 shares of company stock worth $229,024,765 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

