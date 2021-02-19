FIL Ltd Has $105.37 Million Stock Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

FIL Ltd cut its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,144,054 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 81,160 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $105,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the third quarter worth about $214,000. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, SEB Equity Research lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.94.

NYSE:ALV opened at $90.08 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.16 and a fifty-two week high of $95.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.72.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $258,868.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

