FIL Ltd Has $85.96 Million Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 894,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 23,929 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Entegris were worth $85,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $307,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,236.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENTG. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, January 18th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

Entegris stock opened at $102.15 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.12 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

