FIL Ltd Increases Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,605,078 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 343,995 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.94% of Tapestry worth $80,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,853,109 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $710,275,000 after buying an additional 429,092 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,463 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,803 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 345.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,234 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 57,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,270,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Tapestry from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tapestry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $37.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of -23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $40.18.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.