FIL Ltd Lowers Stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

FIL Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,444,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766,185 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $121,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 70.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.22. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 4.00.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on OVV. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist raised shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $18.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.53.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

