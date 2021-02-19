FIL Ltd Sells 207,589 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

FIL Ltd reduced its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,450,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,589 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $73,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 43.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $55.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.51 and its 200 day moving average is $48.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $56.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 45.68%.

ADM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

