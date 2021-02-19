FIL Ltd Sells 955,448 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

FIL Ltd cut its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,843,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 955,448 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.64% of CMS Energy worth $112,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in CMS Energy by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 82,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 34,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cfra lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.59.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $56.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.91. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $46.03 and a 12-month high of $69.17.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.88%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

