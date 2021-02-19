Financial Contrast: Deutsche Börse (DBOEY) and Its Competitors

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS: DBOEY) is one of 23 public companies in the “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Deutsche Börse to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Deutsche Börse and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Deutsche Börse $3.71 billion $1.12 billion 24.22 Deutsche Börse Competitors $8.04 billion $638.76 million 29.20

Deutsche Börse’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Deutsche Börse. Deutsche Börse is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Deutsche Börse has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deutsche Börse’s competitors have a beta of 0.46, indicating that their average stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Deutsche Börse and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deutsche Börse 29.60% 18.86% 0.58% Deutsche Börse Competitors 15.87% 20.53% 7.03%

Dividends

Deutsche Börse pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Deutsche Börse pays out 29.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 36.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.6% of shares of all “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of shares of all “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Deutsche Börse and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deutsche Börse 0 5 5 0 2.50 Deutsche Börse Competitors 193 1004 1080 29 2.41

As a group, “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies have a potential downside of 1.76%. Given Deutsche Börse’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Deutsche Börse has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Deutsche Börse competitors beat Deutsche Börse on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business). The company engages in the electronic trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, and foreign exchange; operating Eurex Repo over the counter (OTC) trading platform and electronic clearing architecture; and operating as a central counterparty for on-and-off exchange derivatives, repo transactions, and OTC and exchange-traded derivatives. It also operates in the cash market through Xetra, BÃ¶rse Frankfurt, and Tradegate trading venues; operates as a central counterparty for equities and bonds; and provides listing services. In addition, the company offers custody and settlement services for securities; investment fund services; global securities financing services; collateralized money market transaction services; and repos and securities lending services. Further, it develops and markets indices, as well as portfolio management and risk analysis software; markets licenses for trading and market signals; provides technology and reporting solutions for external customers; and offers link-up of trading participants. Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG is headquartered in Eschborn, Germany.

