Financial Management Network Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,854 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 136,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $616,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded down $1.21 on Friday, hitting $134.16. 68,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,846,534. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.99. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.78.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

