Financial Management Network Inc. Takes $707,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $232.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,815. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $240.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.96. The company has a market capitalization of $134.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 47.50%.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.39.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.