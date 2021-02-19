Financial Management Network Inc. Takes Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. SJA Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 10,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,029.7% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IJT traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,632. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.68 and a fifty-two week high of $134.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.53 and a 200-day moving average of $109.42.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

