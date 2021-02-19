Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.78

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$31.78 and last traded at C$31.72, with a volume of 202896 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$30.72.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FTT shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC raised shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$23.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.28.

Get Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.22.

In other news, Senior Officer Darcy Joel Harrod sold 818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.18, for a total transaction of C$25,505.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,024 shares in the company, valued at C$281,368.32.

About Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.