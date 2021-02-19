First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Stake Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 178.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBNC. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 15.5% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 256,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 34,364 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 513.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 761,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,943,000 after purchasing an additional 14,681 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 20,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $243,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,489.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard H. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $300,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,380.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,788 over the last 90 days. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FBNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. G.Research lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Gabelli lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

FBNC opened at $38.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $38.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.41.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.81%. Equities analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.23%.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

